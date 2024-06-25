Roger Moore Grave Site Vandalized in Monaco, Shield Stolen

A James Bond fan looking to pay his respects to Roger Moore is revealing a troubling discovery -- the late 007's resting place has been vandalized ... TMZ has learned.

The fan -- who wants to remain anonymous -- tells TMZ he stopped by the Cimetière de Monaco, a small exclusive cemetery in La Colle, Monaco, and tried to find the late actor's tombstone last week. He was looking for the burial site's unique marker ... a large family crest.

Well, he found the grave -- but also found the large shield representing Moore's family has been ripped off ... and he snapped pics of the bare gravestone to prove it.

The fan tells TMZ he's equal parts shocked and pissed someone would desecrate any grave ... but especially one belonging to the James Bond legend.

Here's another shocker -- we called around, and it doesn't sound like anyone with the power to do something about the theft is even aware!

We contacted the local police as well as the Cimetière de Monaco, and both parties told us ... this wasn't on their radar, as no one's reported the vandalism. Our call was the first they were hearing about it.

We've also reached out to Moore's estate for comment, but so far, no word back.

As Bond devotees know -- Moore took over the role of the super-smooth spy from Sean Connery ... going on to star in 7 films, starting with "Live and Let Die" and concluding with "A View to a Kill."

The iconic English actor died in 2017 at the age of 89.