Atlanta, D.C. Bars Showing Trump/Biden Debate, Playing Drinking Games

If you're thinking Donald Trump and President Biden will get rowdy in tonight's presidential debate ... imagine what it's gonna be like in some local bars where they're throwing watch parties and slinging specialty drinks.

We talked to several bars around Washington, D.C. and Atlanta -- where the debate's being held -- and much like a big sporting event, the debate will be shown on multiple screens ... even taking priority over actual sports.

Some of the bars have specials, like a $10 old-fashioned -- likely a crack at the candidates' advanced ages. Other pubs have signature cocktails and dishes for the night-- and, one D.C. pub's taking it to the next level by setting up a drinking game for patrons.

We gotta say, Union Pub in D.C. might get pretty wild tonight, based on the rules of their game. For instance, 2 sips every time a candidate says "inflation," and every Gaza mention requires 1 sip and losing an article of clothing!

Drunk and naked could be the operative words in the Beltway tonight!

The first debate of the 2024 election season is capturing many Americans' attention ... with the nation split pretty much right down the middle in the newest polling data.

FiveThirtyEight's aggregate polling data currently has former President Trump leading by a super slim margin -- 41% to 40.9% with third-party candidate RFK Jr. currently holding just over 9%.

RFK won't join his fellow candidates onstage, though an interview he did with Dr. Phil will air right before the debate starts at 6 PM PT.