Kim Kardashian Channels Marilyn Monroe in Sexy Leopard Bikini Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe for a new photo shoot -- sporting a skimpy leopard bikini that left little to the imagination.

The SKIMS mogul posted a series of Instagram photos Wednesday, showing her in the bathing suit with a matching paw print eye mask and a blonde Marilyn-style hairdo. KK struck several sexy poses, accentuating her famous curves.

In two other IG posts, Kim uploaded pictures capturing her as a Marilyn look-alike in various other outfits, including a long sheer dress and spiffy suit and tie.

In the captions, Kim credited several people for helping her with the shoot, namely fashion stylist Soki Mak, shutterbug Michael Bailey-Gates, hairdresser Chris Appleton and makeup artist Kali Kennedy.

It's unclear if the images were snapped for a magazine spread, marketing campaign or another business venture.

Model Winnie Harlow saw the distinct correlation between Kim and the late cultural icon, writing in the comments section, "So.. you’re telling me this isn’t Marilyn Monroe?."

Another commenter noted that Kim's photo sesh was similar to that of Marilyn's while Monroe was on set filming the 1957 movie "The Prince and the Showgirl" with a stuffed toy tiger.