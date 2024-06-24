Kim Kardashian Debuts Platinum Blonde Basket Braid Hairdo, Jokes Fly

Kim Kardashian is known for switching up her look, but her latest 'do may be her most dramatic yet ... at least that's what the internet thinks, who are getting flashbacks to 1776.

The reality star posted a bunch of pics Sunday -- showing off her platinum blonde hair styled in basket braids ... which may be a KK first. She posed in her new hairdo, which featured a middle part with 2 elaborately interwoven braids sitting on each side of her head.

You can tell Kim was certainly feeling the vibe -- and while some of her fans did too ... there was a good amount of folks ready to roast, comparing it to a "founding father's wig."

One person quipped ... "Ok George Washington 💅🏼." Another chimed in with ... "Kim babes ….. this ain’t it." In other words ... to some, it's giving powdered horse hair toupee.

Kim's no stranger to rocking blonde hair ... she previously donned a blonde look for the Met Gala. However, during fashion's biggest night, Kim chose to let her platinum locks sit freely on her head ... choosing a messy down style for her jaunt down the red carpet.

Alongside this pic, where Kim wore an all-nude outfit, the SKIMS founder wrote ... "cream dream" -- but like we said ... no braids in this upload, just her regular long, straight locks.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kim's 'fits have kinda been compared to Bianca Censori of late -- and at times, it's the other way around ... with BC getting accused of ripping Kim's style. In any case ... Kim has yet to fully upstage her ex-husband's new wife ... but that's probably 'cause she ain't parading around practically naked the way Bianca does -- including for her latest outings in Paris.