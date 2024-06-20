Kim Kardashian Says She'll Give Up Botox for Acting, But Won't Gain Weight

Play video content Hulu

Kim Kardashian is taking her new career in acting seriously -- willing to give up a cosmetic procedure to pursue it ... but isn't willing to do certain things for a full transformation.

The reality star was talking about her new on-camera escapades on the latest episode of "The Kardashians" -- confirming her new comedy, "The Fifth Wheel," was the subject of a bidding war ... which ultimately went to Netflix.

While talking about the whole ordeal with pals -- she says she didn't think studios would take her seriously at first ... but now, she's apparently getting flooded with acting opportunities.

KK adds ... "Now the pressure's on because I'm like, 'Oh s***, this is happening,' I'm tripping the f*** out low-key because I have to really do this and I have to deliver." In other words, Kim wants to do a good job ... but it sounds like there are certain roles she won't take on.

Noting she only has about 10 years of still looking good -- her words, not ours -- Kim explains that she's willing to tone down Botox so she can get more expressive on camera ... but the one line she's not willing to cross for method acting is weight gain.

As Kim puts it herself ... she ain't gonna be putting on 500 pounds for a juicy part -- Oscars be damned!

It's interesting ... frankly, Kim surprised folks with her turn in "American Horror Story: Delicate," in which she starred opposite Emma Roberts as a powerful publicist in Hollywood. She had previously dipped her toe into acting with roles in 2009's "Disaster Movie," Tyler Perry's "Temptation: Confessions of Marriage Counselor" and several TV cameos.

On choosing to pursue acting, Kim says in this episode ... "It's such a challenge for me and I want to welcome a challenge, and I'm like, every year I want to do something that makes me so uncomfortable that I really have to challenge myself."