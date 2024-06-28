Former Hells Angels Prez Warns 'Bikeriders' Fans to Be Careful How They Dress

A biker outlaw legend is weighing in on the new motorcycle club action-drama "The Bikeriders" ... saying people will flock to the life after seeing the flick, but they'd better earn their stripes the right way.

We talked with George Christie -- a former Hells Angels president for the Ventura chapter of the infamous motorcycle club -- and he knows a lot of young men and women will want to join big-name clubs after watching the feature film ... especially because America's obsessed with outlaw culture.

But, if they don't join a club, and just try to wear a Hell's Angels patch ... George says they could encounter big problems -- ranging from a "good ass-chewing to a good ass-kicking."

He says some people are selling the Hells Angels colors online these days ... and, people who buy don't always know what they're getting into -- especially with the infamous diamond patch he lays out for us.

If you don't know, 'Bikeriders' follows a chapter of the Vandals -- a midwestern motorcycle club -- as they go from simply riding around as a group to full-out embracing an outlaw lifestyle.

The movie boasts an all-star cast ... including Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Norman Reedus, Jodie Comer, Mike Faist and Michael Shannon -- among others.

It's based on a true story ... and George says he even knew the character Reedus plays, Funny Sonny, personally and says Norm totally nailed it.

BTW ... we had to ask Christie how he felt about Shannon not learning how to ride a bike for the flick -- and, George has an offer for the two-time Oscar nominee. Take a listen for yourself.