Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Songwriter Carol Connors Talks Elvis, Writing 'Rocky' Theme in New Doc

Songwriter Carol Connors Dishes on Elvis Coupling ... Writing Iconic 'Rocky' Theme

carol conners main getty
Getty Composite

Carol Connors -- the legendary songwriter -- is telling all about her fame ... breaking it down in a new book and accompanying documentary.

Connors -- who's rubbed elbows with some of Hollywood's brightest stars -- recently released her new book "Elvis, 'Rocky' & Me" just recently ... and, TMZ can reveal she's also got a documentary coming out about her under the same title.

Carol Connors Through the Years
Launch Gallery
Carol Connors Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

CC -- who skyrocketed to fame with her hit track "To Know Him Is To Love Him" written by infamous music producer Phil Spector -- will double down on the revelations in her book and tell her full story on-camera.

Remembering Elvis Presley
Launch Gallery
Remembering Elvis Presley Launch Gallery
Getty

Connors will touch on shacking up with Elvis Presley for more than a year after he wanted to meet her following the success of 'To Know Him' ... and, she'll also touch on how she wrote "You Loved My Night Away" on the very night he died.

carol connors sub
Getty

Carol's got Spector stories too ... including one tense interaction where she claims Phil slammed her up against a wall and threatened to kill her if she ruined his song.

But, no profile of Connors would be complete without diving into how she wrote the lyrics for "Gonna Fly Now" -- the 'Rocky' series theme that's living on for generations.

carol connors sly stallone
Getty

In her career, Carol's secured two Oscar nominations, three Emmy and two Golden Globe nods -- though she never managed to take one home. She's also got stories about Steve McQueen and O.J. Simpson ... whose trial she testified at.

The docufilm "Elvis, Rocky' & Me" is currently in preproduction and will come out later this year -- and, it sounds like there's no limit on the stories Carol will tell.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later