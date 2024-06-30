Former Late-Night Host Amber Ruffin Comes Out as Gay

Pride Month's almost over, but some celebs are still finding ways to celebrate ... with one former late-night host coming out before June turns to July!

Amber Ruffin -- a writer on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" who hosted her own program "The Amber Ruffin Show" on Peacock -- came out in an Instagram post Sunday in a move she wrote won't shock a single damn person.

Alongside a pic of her in a tank top baring the word "Queer," she added the caption, "I’m using the last day of PRIDE to come out! Be proud of who you are, little babies! I know I am! And I can’t wait to be discriminated against for a new reason!!"

She shared several other pics as well, all seemingly with the same intent behind them ... Amber's coming out loud and proud -- and right under the wire for Pride 2024!

As you can imagine, she's getting a ton of support in the comments from fans and famous friends alike ... including "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo who welcomed her with open arms into the gay community with a sweet and funny comment.

Sophia Bush, Faye Dunaway, "Queer Eye" star Tan France and a ton more notable names shouted out Ruffin ... so, she's got serious Hollywood heavyweights showing their love.

Ruffin hosted her self-titled show from 2020 until it was canceled in 2022. She was married to Dutch painter Jan Schiltmeijer for more than a decade though the two reportedly divorced last year.