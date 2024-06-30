Taylor Swift Gets Stuck on Platform During Dublin Concert, Dancer Assists

Taylor Swift needed some help at her Dublin concert when she got too high ... and, we mean that literally because a platform malfunctioned and left her momentarily stranded in the air.

The singer-songwriter was jamming away to her track "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" from atop a raised platform Saturday at Aviva Stadium which was supposed to come down ... but, it didn't and left Taylor looking for a way off.

Check out the clip -- Taylor's sorta standing around before sitting on the lip of the platform and looking like she might risk the jump.

Thankfully, one of her dancers -- clad in a matching all-white ensemble -- comes to her rescue to get her down ... so, no risk of a sprained ankle here. And, we gotta say he does it with a certain flourish that helps smooth the miscue over.

It's certainly an "Eras" tour error ... proving Taylor's show isn't polished as smoothly as other artists -- looking at you, Dave Grohl -- would have ya think.

Remember ... just last week the two had dueling concerts in London -- and, Dave implied Taylor doesn't even sing her songs live. His claims sent some Swifties into a frenzy.

T-Swift's performing her third show in Dublin tonight -- a place she says inspired her album "Folklore" ... she'll then head to Amsterdam for a series of shows next weekend.