Angela Simmons Apologizes For Gun-Shaped Purse at BET Awards

Angela Simmons is coming to terms with her fashion accessory for the BET Awards not being a great look ... as folks call her out for the gun-shaped purse.

She stepped out for the BET Awards Sunday solo dolo (she later met BF Yo Gotti inside), and wearing the hell out of a sparkling emerald green dress with shimmery high heels.

But, she completed her fit with a matching clutch bag resembling a handgun -- one that she even playfully aimed for some photos -- and more than a few fans were pissed!!!

AS declared "fashion is art" in her own words, but fans didn't see it that way and ripped her for being an irresponsible role model ... forcing her to shut off her IG comments.

But, she eventually posted a video saying she meant no harm, and acknowledged overcoming her own tragedies when it comes to gun violence.

Her former fiancé Sutton Tennyson and father of her son was murdered in 2019, when he was hit by 19 shots during an argument in Atlanta.