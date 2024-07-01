Don McLean Signed Copy of 'American Pie' Lyrics On Sale For $154K

Hello, Miss American Pie ... an autographed copy of Don McLean's lyrics to his iconic hit is going up for sale, and even though it's not an original, it's still selling for a bundle.

Don's handwritten fair copy of the "American Pie" lyrics is hitting the market via MomentsinTime.com with a $154,000 price tag. Yes, that's some very rich pie.

For the uninitiated ... "fair copies" are handwritten lyrics penned by the artist after the original lyrics sheet is completed. Dan wrote this copy a few years back for a friend, and it's scribbled across 8 sheets of personalized parchment.

While there may be some sticker shock here, consider this ... Don's original lyrics to 'AP' sold at an auction in 2015 for a whopping $1.2 million.

There's a growing collectors market for fair copies, with some already selling for between $40,000 and $125,000 ... including some Bob Dylan tunes.

If ya think about it, any artist can sit down today, write out lyrics for any golden oldie hit and instantly bring in extra revenue!