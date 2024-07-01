Kevin Dillon's Tesla Suddenly Stops Mid-Car Wash, Rear-Ending Ensues

Kevin Dillon's Tesla apparently took an unplanned pit stop mid-carwash ... and cops say it caused a rear-end ripple effect for some unlucky cars in line behind him.

The incident went down last Monday at an L.A.-area drive-thru car wash ... where cars are typically left in neutral as they go through the wash. But, in Kevin's case, we're told he accidentally lifted up from his seat, which triggered the brakes ... bringing his car to an unexpected halt.

Our sources say this sparked a fender bender with the 3 cars behind him. Thankfully, we're told the damage was minimal.

However, we're told at least one person complained of discomfort, so law enforcement was called to take an accident report.

We're told the deputy concluded the "Entourage" star was the cause of the accident, not the car wash equipment.

Our sources say there's even a warning sign at the car wash, advising Tesla owners any sudden seat movements could automatically shift their car into park, potentially causing injury or damage to their vehicle or others.