Flavor Flav Getting Signature Meal on Red Lobster Menu

Flavor Flav and Red Lobster are trying everything to save a sinking ship -- including a new menu addition based on Flav's favorite flavors.

The seafood chain announced the launch Monday of Flavor Flav's signature menu item -- a massive combo meal featuring the Public Enemy rapper's go-to Red Lobster dishes.

Red Lobster patrons can now order Flavor Flav's Faves ... a feast featuring a Maine lobster tail, snow crab legs, garlic shrimp scampi, bacon mac and cheese and a choice of side.

The order won't be on Red Lobster's printed menus, but diners can just ask their server for the Flavor Flav's Fave meal -- kinda like the famed "secret menu" items at In-N-Out.

Seems Flav is determined to keep throwing Red Lobster life preservers as the company goes through Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

As we reported ... Flav went to RL last month and ordered every single item from the menu, explaining he was just trying to save the restaurant and its famed cheddar bay biscuits.