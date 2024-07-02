Ed Sheeran Plays Private Gig For England Soccer Team Ahead Of Euro Quarterfinal

Play video content

Ed Sheeran is pulling out all the stops to help his home team get ready for its Euro 2024 quarterfinal ... performing a private gig for the England soccer squad!!

The four-time Grammy Award winner -- a fellow Englishman -- swung by the Three Lions' training session on Monday ... and lent his vocals to help the team unwind following its hard-fought 2-1 win against Slovakia on Sunday.

Sheeran brought his guitar along for the performance ... and footage shows him strumming along and singing his hit, "The A Team."

The pairing is pretty fitting, as Ed found himself in the stands of the team's dramatic extra-time victory this past weekend ... and he was loving it when midfielder Jude Bellingham found the back of the net to tie the game at one.

This isn't the first time Ed has performed for the squad -- he also put on a show for them ahead of the Euro final in 2020 ... which the team lost in a penalty shootout to Italy.

If England hopes to reach the final match again, they will first have to go through Switzerland in their quarterfinal this coming Saturday in Germany. In their three matches, Switzerland picked up one win and two draws.