S'mores Flavored Limited Edition Cup Noodles Introduced For Summer

Forget packing the chocolate, marshmallow and graham crackers, 'cause now you can slurp up all that goodness in one bowl ... of ramen! Yeah, that's not a typo.

Nissan Foods just dropped a limited-edition instant Cup Noodles flavor described as a "gooey, sweet noodle experience" to apparently satisfy your s'mores cravings beyond the great outdoors.

There's a bunch of sweet ingredients in this usually savory treat -- brown sugar, honey, molasses, and good ol' cocoa all mixed into these instant noodles.

Cooking this up is as normal ... add water, microwave for 3 mins, then leave it to chill for 2. For that extra campfire vibe, top it off with graham cracker bits or extra mini marshmallows.

The company ain't new to experimenting with unique flavors. Last year, it rolled out breakfast-inspired ramen with noodles tasting like pancakes, maple syrup, sausage, and eggs. They also jumped on the pumpkin spice trend with a flavor introduced last fall.

!!!OUR PUMPKIN SPICE CUP NOODLES ARE NOW STARTING TO ROLL OUT AT SELECT WALMART LOCATIONS NATIONWIDE FOR A LIMITED TIME!!! pic.twitter.com/1N7eu6VBDB — Original Cup Noodles (@OrigCupNoodles) November 4, 2021 @OrigCupNoodles