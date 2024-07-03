Guess Who This Patriotic Kiddo Turned Into!

Before this blue-eyed boy in his red white and blue Mickey Mouse sweater turned into a global entertainer, he was just taking his action figures everywhere, singing covers on his karaoke machine and looking up to The King of Rock 'n' Roll.

Although he didn't grow up in the States, he sure has made his way around the USA. There's no denying he and his former bandmates made one hot boy band, but perhaps this singin' stud is the "Golden" one!