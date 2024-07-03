Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

New Video of Rapper Foolio's Fatal Shooting in Hotel Parking Lot

Foolio's Murder New Vid Shows Moment Gunman Opened Fire, Point-Blank

MOMENT OF AMBUSH
TMZ.com

Shocking new video makes it clear Florida rapper Julio Foolio had almost no time to react when gunmen approached him outside a hotel and fired into his car, killing him.

The shooting went down in Tampa on June 23 just -- 2 days after the Jacksonville native's 26th birthday -- and this surveillance video from the shared parking lot of a Hilton and a Holiday Inn shows the gunman waiting for Foolio's black car.

6/23/24
Rolling Deep

Foolio had been in town celebrating with friends when the party moved from an Airbnb to the hotel ... a move he chronicled all over his IG shortly before the shooting.

TMZ.com

The new video unfolds with a masked gunman dashing through the parking lot at 4:37 AM with what looks like a semi-automatic rifle as he begins to unload on the car.

Remembering Foolio
Launch Gallery
Remembering Foolio Launch Gallery
Instagram/@julio_foolio

The car hits a curb as Foolio and co. tried to speed around a corner and dodge the hail of bullets. There appear to be other gunmen in the distance as well.

6/23/24
AMBUSH AFTERMATH
TMZ.com

The shooter fired from point-blank range, and, as we reported, Foolio was killed during the attack. Three other people in the vehicle were left with non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspects made a clean getaway.

Foolio's Mom's Eulogy sub

After his violent death, Foolio's mother posted a statement in which she made no excuses for her son's gangsta lifestyle -- but promised to release a documentary on his life.

Despite his murder, Foolio's IG account remains active ... and the new posts include a weird resurrection video that uses AI to put Foolio's face on WWE Undertaker's body.

Tampa PD says there's no update on their active investigation to catch the shooter.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later