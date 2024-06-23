New Video Shows Fatal Foolio Shooting Aftermath, Victim Stretchered Away

Play video content TMZ.com

Julio Foolio's fatal shooting left a devastating scene in its wake -- victims taken off in stretchers and cars riddled with bullet holes ... and, TMZ's obtained video capturing it all.

Check out the new clips from just after the shooting took place ... police take command of the scene while paramedics rush around tending to those allegedly wounded in the gunfire.

Check out the series of clips ... one person can clearly be seen in pain as the paramedics roll them away from the Holiday Inn toward an ambulance. Cops say three other people were injured in the shooting that killed Foolio -- and, they're all expected to survive.

It's easy to see many shots were fired at the scene ... just look at the black sedan sitting out front of the hotel -- its front is completely shot up from what we can only imagine was an intense shootout.

Cops could also be seen examining another car that looked like it didn't have a scratch on it ... unclear how this vehicle plays into this morning's tragedy -- cops are still investigating.

As we told you ... Julio Foolio -- real name Charles Jones -- was shot in the early morning hours Sunday according to his lawyer Lewis Fusco who says he was "reportedly ambushed" in the parking lot.

Play video content 6/23/24

Foolio was staying at the Holiday Inn after he got booted from his Airbnb because he went over the occupancy limit, according to his attorney ... all backed up by social media videos Foolio posted earlier in the evening showing his crew rolling very deep.

Play video content TMZ Studios

The incident occurred in the parking lot just before 5 AM ET ... we've reached out to cops for more info but so far, no word back.

He was 26.