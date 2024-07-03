Tennis Star Andrey Rublev Beats Himself With Racket In Wild Wimbledon Meltdown

Tennis star Andrey Rublev melted down during his Wimbledon match on Tuesday ... beating himself repeatedly with his racket -- and the wild outburst was all captured on video.

Rublev's temper tantrum happened in the middle of his face-off with Francisco Comesana ... after he failed to return one of his opponent's shots.

I think Rublev needs to see a sports psychologist. This happens far too often, and it's pretty excessive. pic.twitter.com/oneqavULmK — Bill Cooney (@BillCooney) July 2, 2024 @BillCooney

As the ball went sailing toward the crowd, Rublev saw red ... and slammed his racket into his knee over and over and over again.

In total, the 26-year-old hit himself seven times ... but somehow, he was able to stay in the match. Though, he never regained his composure, and lost.

After the contest, Rublev explained his actions ... saying, "I couldn't take it anymore. I needed to let emotions out." He added that he fortunately didn't sustain any long-term injuries in the bout.

It was an afternoon to forget for Andrey Rublev at Roland-Garros 😬💥#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/U0ou2C16Ca — Eurosport (@eurosport) May 31, 2024 @eurosport

This is not the first time the tennis player has flown off the handle during a major tournament ... earlier this year, at the French Open, he hurled his racket into his leg multiple times as well.