Stray Fireworks Blast Crowd At Utah 4th Of July Stadium Show

Several spectators were hospitalized after stray fireworks launched into the crowd Thursday at the Provo, UT "Stadium of Fire" July 4th show.

The spectacle took place at LaVell Edwards Stadium ... and as several fireworks were blasted for a military flyover during the flag ceremony, some of the rockets were sent flying into the audience in the stands.

Witnesses claim at least five mortars shot directly into the audience ... with one witness seeing a person get hit directly in the face by one of the sidetracked blasts.

The condition of those injured is not known at this time, but the show was stopped in order to transport the victims.

