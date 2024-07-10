Gregg Berhalter Out As U.S. Men's Soccer Manager

UPDATE

3:40 PM PT -- The U.S. Soccer Federation just confirmed it's parted ways with Gregg Berhalter ... with org. President Cindy Parlow Cone saying in a statement they're now solely focused on working tirelessly to find their next coach.

U.S. soccer fans are getting some interesting news on Wednesday -- Gregg Berhalter will reportedly not be returning to manage the Men's National Team after failing to advance out of the Copa América group stage.

Doug McIntyre of FOX Sports broke the news minutes ago ... saying the Red, White and Blue are going in a new direction with the position.

Berhalter was hired in 2018 after the U.S. failed to qualify for the World Cup that same year.

While Gregg holds the title of the coach with the highest winning percentage of any permanent USMNT coach, the seat could not have been hotter for the 50-year-old following the loss in Copa América.

With the 2026 World Cup looming, some fans were banging the drum that a new option was needed to lead the squad -- especially with the added pressure of the event taking place in North America.

McIntyre added that the U.S. Soccer Federation expects to replace Gregg before the squad takes the pitch to play a friendly against Canada in September.

The role will certainly be enticing to many, especially with the opportunity to coach a team led by Christian Pulisic.

No candidates are currently known for the role ... but whoever takes his spot will undoubtedly feel the pressure to bring U.S. soccer to glory.