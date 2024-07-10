Matthew McConaughey Shares Selfie Of Bee Sting, Eye Swollen Shut

Matthew McConaughey flew into some trouble after a bee stung him right in the eye -- or pretty darn close -- if his latest IG post is anything to go by.

As you can see, the actor's right eye is completely swollen shut ... looking bee-yond sore in the up-close selfie shared Wednesday.

MM captioned the pic "bee swell" to give some context ... but he didn't spill exact deets or if he's allergic to bees -- just enough to keep us buzzing with questions!

Nonetheless, the "Magic Mike" actor sported a smile and appeared to be taking it all in his stride -- though sharing the pic did seem like he was angling for some good ol'-fashioned sympathy.

Play video content