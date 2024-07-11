Philly Dollar Tree Ejaculation Suspect Identified, Surrenders to Cops

The Philly man accused of masturbating on a woman's leg inside a Dollar Tree store has surrendered ... after cops, and even rapper Meek Mill, launched a manhunt for him.

Play video content

Cops confirmed 35-year-old Gary A. Miles from Southwest Philly is now in custody after voluntarily surrendering to authorities Wednesday evening -- a move he made after the alleged victim posted video of him fleeing the store immediately after the incident.

Charges will be announced once they're filed, but as of now there's no mug shot.

Miles was known to hang around the area before ... with store employees telling police they'd seen him at the plaza where the incident went down, and also a nearby I-95 underpass.

As we reported, the search for Miles was on after the victim's video went viral. At the end of the clip, she showed what appeared to be semen on her calf.

Play video content