Philly Man Accused of Ejaculating on Woman's Leg in Shocking Video

Philadelphia cops, and Meek Mill, are searching for a man who allegedly masturbated on a woman's leg in a Dollar Tree store, and new footage captures the shocking aftermath.

The video posted on X was apparently recorded by the alleged victim ... and in it, see her chasing a man out of the store while yelling to everyone that he had ejaculated onto her leg while she was shopping -- before turning tail and making a speedy exit.

Check out the clip ... as the alleged suspect flees the store, the woman is yelling, "He f***ing nutted on my f***ing leg!!! You go to hell, bitch!"

As he escapes, the woman then shows what appears to be semen on her calf, while sobbing loudly just outside the store. Another person walks over to comfort her.

CBS News reports store employees told investigators where the man allegedly hangs out, and cops have since released photos from the surveillance video of the man they believe is responsible.

The pics show the man in a t-shirt adorned with a candy cane that reads "It's not going to lick itself" ... a detail that seems pretty disturbing considering the accusation against him.

Let’s play manhunt with him today in Philly some community service …. I got 2 bands for his lo??? But you gotta connect. https://t.co/ZgsTNVeUJL — MeekMill (@MeekMill) July 10, 2024 @MeekMill

Meek Mill has also gotten in on this with a post saying, "Let's play manhunt" -- he's offering a $2,000 reward for info on the suspect.

