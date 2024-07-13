'One Tree Hill' Star Jana Kramer Marries Allan Russell in Scotland

Jana Kramer's a married woman once again ... tying the knot with her beau Allan Russell -- in his native Scotland!

The actress-turned-podcaster officially tied the knot with Russell -- a pro soccer coach -- Saturday at Carnell Estate in the British Isles ... according to People.

The couple -- who got engaged just last year -- said their vows in front of a host of friends and family ... including Kramer's daughter Jolie and son Jace, Russell’s son Troy, and the couple's shared baby boy, Roman, according to the outlet.

Jana told the outlet she just knew she wanted to marry Russell ... and -- while they discussed eloping -- she thought it was important for Jolie and Jace to see a traditional wedding.

Kramer adds she's "never been so excited to walk down the aisle to someone" ... a bit of shade toward ex-husband Michael Gambino, Johnathon Schaech and Mike Caussin -- the latter of whom she divorced in 2021.

As for the wedding ceremony ... there were reportedly a ton of nods to Russell's heritage -- including bagpipes, kilts, haggis, Highland Games a whole lot more.

The two are trading the highlands for the summer sun for the honeymoon BTW ... traveling to Italy sans kids who are heading back to the States with Jana's parents.

As for adding more to their blended family ... Kramer says they're pretty sure they're done -- but, keeps the door open by saying ya never know.