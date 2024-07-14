Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Behind these brushed out brows and puckered lips is a young Hollywood star continuing to rise to the top! Given the clues, can you put your finger on this scrambled celeb? "Move it up, down, left and right" because this singer is workin' late!

This Pennsylvania native definitely popped and propelled to an IT Girl with her 2024 Coachella performance ... Her shows are heavily sponsored by her side bangs and baby doll fashion.