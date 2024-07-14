Eliad Cohen Pool Shots To Make You Drool!

This week's Summer Hot Shots feature comes from the luckiest pool on Earth ... where model and entrepreneur Eliad Cohen ditched his clothes and packed himself into what appears to be the hardest working swimsuit ever made for some serious HOT SHOTS!

When Eliad isn't testing the tensile strength of nylon ... this 36-year-old hangs with close friends like 'RHONY' star Erin Lichy and 'RHOM' babe Julia Lemigova, makes his own line of teeny tiny swim briefs ... and even makes music with a new single "Enjoy The Silence" out now!

He's got something for all your senses!