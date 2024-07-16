Jack Black Cancels Tour After Tenacious D Bandmate Makes Trump Shooting Quip

Jack Black has pulled the plug on his tour after his Tenacious D bandmate made a birthday wish ... grousing that the would-be-assassin didn't take out Donald Trump.

Jack says he was blindsided by Kyle Gass' remark on the heels of the shooting. KG made the comment at their show in Sydney over the weekend, as he celebrated his birthday onstage, saying he hoped another would-be assassin not miss the target next time. As you can imagine, the remark caught a ton of backlash.

Black says he would never condone violence, hate speech or encourage political violence of any sort.

Gass' comment -- in which he said, "Don't miss Trump next time" -- understandably triggered a firestorm of criticism, and it seems Jack had no choice but to put the tour on ice.

KG just issued an apology ... "The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous, and a terrible mistake. I don't condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone."