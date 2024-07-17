Fandango Founder J. Michael Cline Suicide Aftermath, Body Bag Hauled Off
FANDANGO FOUNDER SUICIDE SCENE AFTERMATH ... Body Bag Hauled Off
Photos from the aftermath of Fandango founder J. Michael Cline's suicide show his body being loaded up by the New York City Medical Examiner ... and it's a grisly scene.
TMZ obtained a bunch of photos from the Big Apple hotel where Cline jumped to his death Tuesday ... and the official response includes at least one police officer and a couple members from the ME's office.
As you can see, Cline's corpse is covered in a black body bag as it's being loaded into the back of a ME van ... and there was another car from the ME's forensic operations squad on the ground as well.
As we reported ... the movie ticketing app founder jumped from a balcony on the 20th floor of The Kimberly Hotel in Manhattan, landing in a third-floor courtyard ... and the sheer height of the structure is evident in the photos.
Cline left a suicide note behind in his room and it read, "So sorry. I can’t explain the pain of f****** up this much. I love you all."
Cline founded Fandango way back in 2000. He shared six children with his wife Pamela and in 2020 they bought a Palm Beach home for $20 million.
He was 64.