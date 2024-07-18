Armed Robbery Suspect Live Streams Police Chase with Girlfriend, Baby in Car

Play video content

A man suspected of armed robbery ran from cops Wednesday and live streamed the chase on Instagram ... all while his girlfriend and their infant child were in the backseat.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spoke to the L.A. Times Thursday ... saying the person they arrested is one of three suspects in an armed robbery in Beverly Hills.

Play video content FOX 11

While news helicopters filmed from the outside, the man driving live streamed from behind the wheel ... and, it looks like he captured all the tension from inside the cramped car.

Check out the clip ... while the man appears to be frantically searching for the next street to go down, the woman screams at him to pull over the car, begging him to think of their baby.

At different times the woman pleads, berates and just straight-up sobs while the man says he doesn't want to go back to jail. She asks him to pull over and surrender to police. Eventually, the driver does just that ... though it takes a lot of convincing.

After pulling over, the man hops out, hugs the woman and the baby, and kisses her before getting on his knees. Cops slap cuffs on him and take him, the woman and the baby away.