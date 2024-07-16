Dashcam Video Shows High-Speed Hit-and-Run Crash Near Disney World

Play video content Florida Highway Patrol

Dashcam video shows a high-speed hit-and-run rollover crash on a Florida freeway -- just outside Disney World -- and cops are looking for the guys who caused an SUV to roll over.

Ya gotta see the footage ... a red Chevy Camaro comes speeding into frame, weaving through traffic, trying to split 2 cars before crashing into a Hyundai Tucson, sending the SUV spinning off I-4.

The Hyundai hits the shoulder and then flips ... rolling over multiple times. Incredibly, the Florida Highway Patrol says the 20-year-old woman behind the wheel was NOT injured.

As for the people in the red Camaro ... the FHP says 3 men got out of the car after it crashed and fled the scene on foot. Cops say the men were ultimately picked up further down the road by a separate getaway car.

The suspects are described as Black or Hispanic males ... according to witnesses.