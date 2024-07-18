Chanel West Coast Has No Regrets Over 'Ridiculousness' Exit, Focus on New Show

Play video content TMZ.com

Chanel West Coast is all good with leaving "Ridiculousness" -- and she's only looking back long enough to send love to her replacement, Lauren "Lolo" Wood.

As Chanel tells TMZ ... she is focusing solely on her new TV endeavor -- her MTV reality show, "The West Coast Hustle," which premieres Thursday.

As for what fans can expect from her new gig? Well, watch the vid ... we got Chanel Wednesday outside "The Henry" in L.A., where she promised the series is an in-depth look at her personal life -- teasing that her daughter, Bowie Breeze, is the breakout star.

She also says the project has been a long time coming ... as she's been working for years to land her own show. CWC admits, "It's a lot to juggle. I'm trying to show people out there, especially women and mothers, that you can be a mom and also follow your dreams and have a career."

Chanel -- who had been with "Ridiculousness" for 30 seasons -- first announced her exit back in March 2023, where she shared her plans to focus on new creative projects.

She wrote at the time ... "I plan to bring some of my wildest ideas and dreams to life through amazing film & television projects, build my teams, and work with other creatives paving the way on the screen. I’m also very excited for the world to see me beyond ‘the laugh’ and for once, see the real me."

Over a year later, Lolo Wood was named her successor ... with Chanel telling TMZ she wishes her replacement nothing but the best.

She does have a bit of advice for Lolo, adding ... "Just have fun and be yourself."