'The Boys' Retitles Season 4 Finale After Trump Assassination Attempt

"The Boys" series is making one key change to its season 4 finale due to the shooting of Donald Trump, because the episode has some striking parallels to the assassination attempt.

The Prime Video drama's episode was originally named "Assassination Run" and centered on the main characters trying to thwart a plot to kill the president. Following Saturday's shooting at Trump's rally, those at Prime Video clearly wanted to avoid being associated with violence ... as they chose to retitle the episode to simply say "Season 4 Finale."

The series also issued a warning before the episode, in which they emphasized the fictional political violence -- written, filmed and edited long before last weekend -- was "completely coincidental and unintentional."

The statement continues, "Prime Video, Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television and the producers of The Boys opposes, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind."

We don't blame "The Boys" for being cautious in the aftermath of the Trump shooting. Some have found themselves in hot water for making light of the tragedy -- including Tenacious D singer Kyle Gass.

KG has since apologized for the remark, but the controversy has yet to dissipate.