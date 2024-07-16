Tenacious D's Kyle Gass Dropped By Talent Agency ... After Trump Comment

Tenacious D singer Kyle Gass' birthday wish about taking out Trump has turned into his worst nightmare -- 'cause his management team is cutting him off ... TMZ has learned.

Michael Greene of Greene Talent -- which was repping Kyle of late -- tells TMZ ... they've parted ways with Kyle, and no longer represent him. No other info was offered in terms of the reasoning -- but clearly, it comes on the heels of KG's incendiary comments.

This comes shortly after Jack Black announced they're pulling the plug on the rest of their tour ... so it looks like Kyle's career has taken a hit, for now, following his "Don't miss Trump next time" comment ... which pissed off a helluva lot of people.

KG made the comment at their Sydney show over the weekend while celebrating his birthday onstage ... joking he hoped the next would-be Trump assassin wouldn't miss the target -- this in reference to the former Prez getting nicked in the ear over the weekend.

As you can imagine, the remark got torched ... but JB insisted he was blindsided by Kyle's comment, and he'd never condone violence, hate speech, or any kind of political craziness.