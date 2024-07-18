Thomas Matthew Crooks' Discord Profile Was Removed For Violation
Thomas Matthew Crooks Active Discord Account Didn't Have Any Hint of Trump Planning
The guy who tried assassinating Donald Trump had an active Discord account ... but he never mentioned violence or his murderous plans on the platform, TMZ has learned.
As you know ... Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several shots at DT last weekend, striking the ex-Prez in the ear. Before the shooting, the suspect was reportedly active on gaming and messaging platforms.
One of those sites, as it turns out, was Discord ... but the company tells us that after a thorough investigation, they found no messages from his account suggesting he had a plan afoot to try to take out Trump ... let alone any other rumblings of future real-world violence.
A Discord rep says ... "Based on our investigation, the suspect rarely used Discord and had not been active in months, and we found no evidence that he planned this incident, promoted violence, or discussed his political views on Discord."
TMC's profile has since been removed from the site, with the company citing a violation of "our off-platform behavior policy" ... adding, "We strongly condemn violence of any kind, including political violence, and we will continue to coordinate closely with law enforcement."
Discord is a popular messaging platform, where a lot of gamers spend time talking/networking ... and now we know, he was on there.