Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Thomas Matthew Crooks' Discord Profile Was Removed For Violation

Thomas Matthew Crooks Active Discord Account Didn't Have Any Hint of Trump Planning

discord trump main getty comp.
Getty Composite

The guy who tried assassinating Donald Trump had an active Discord account ... but he never mentioned violence or his murderous plans on the platform, TMZ has learned.

As you know ... Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several shots at DT last weekend, striking the ex-Prez in the ear. Before the shooting, the suspect was reportedly active on gaming and messaging platforms.

Donald Trump Rushed Off Stage at Rally After Shooting
Launch Gallery
Rushed Off Stage Launch Gallery
Getty

One of those sites, as it turns out, was Discord ... but the company tells us that after a thorough investigation, they found no messages from his account suggesting he had a plan afoot to try to take out Trump ... let alone any other rumblings of future real-world violence.

FIRING INTO THE BLEACHERS
TMZ.com

A Discord rep says ... "Based on our investigation, the suspect rarely used Discord and had not been active in months, and we found no evidence that he planned this incident, promoted violence, or discussed his political views on Discord."

7/13/24
SHOOTER ON THE ROOF
TMZ.com

TMC's profile has since been removed from the site, with the company citing a violation of "our off-platform behavior policy" ... adding, "We strongly condemn violence of any kind, including political violence, and we will continue to coordinate closely with law enforcement."

Discord is a popular messaging platform, where a lot of gamers spend time talking/networking ... and now we know, he was on there.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later