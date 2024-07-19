'Suicide Squad' Star Joel Kinnaman Slept On Airport Floor During Global Outage

Play video content TMZ.com

Count Joel Kinnaman among the mass of air travelers grounded by a massive tech outage ... he got stuck in an airport overnight, and had to use the ground as a mattress.

We got the 'Suicide Squad' star Friday at LAX and our photog asked him how the outage impacted his travel plans ... and Joel told us about his nightmare situation, which a helluva lot of other people also went through to cap off the week.

The weary traveler says it took him almost 24 hours to get across the country ... because his flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles was delayed due to the tech snafu -- so he was right there with everyone else suffering through it.

Joel tells us he actually spent the night in an airport ... without so much as a pillow, although he did use something he had on hand to rest his head on. Take a guess what it was.

And yes, the guy literally slept on the floor. If you've been there, you know it ain't no fun.

As we reported ... a CrowdStrike software update sparked the global cyber outage, grounding thousands of flights, screwing with hospitals, and even disrupting the Paris Olympics.

Joel flying out of Atlanta likely means he was on Delta ... one of 3 major airlines impacted here.