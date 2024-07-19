Rep. Seth Moulton Says Biden Recently Didn't Recognize Him Despite Long Friendship

President Biden's cognitive chops have been a hot topic in the political arena -- and Rep. Seth Moulton has just stoked the flames with his worrying account of their last hangout.

The Democratic congressman dropped a bombshell from last month's D-Day anniversary meetup in France ... writing in a Boston Globe op-ed Friday that Biden seemed to forget who he was during the event, even though they’ve crossed paths plenty of times ... heck, Moulton even competed against him in the 2020 primaries.

Seth's kept it real, acknowledging memory slips can happen to anyone -- but notes the Prez ain't no average Joe ... and after rewatching his shaky debate against Trump, he’s connecting the dots and thinks his forgetfulness is, in fact, a bigger issue.

In fact, Seth called it a crushing realization ... not just 'cause a guy he cares about had a tough night, but because so much is riding on Biden’s ability to take down Trump come November.

But, Seth explains like many, he's lost faith in Biden’s ability to deliver -- and is urging him to step aside, saying the stakes are too high and the need for urgency is greater than ever.

You may recall ... Seth was the first House Democrat to tell JB to drop out weeks earlier, and now 24 other lawmakers are backing him up -- so, it looks like he's doubling down on his POV with his opinion piece. But, as we know, Biden says he's still standing his ground.