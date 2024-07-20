TMZ TV Hot Takes: Donald and Melania Trump, $2 Billion Powerball Winner, Mike Perry

Donald Trump reunited with Melania, $2 billion Powerball winner Edwin Castro has a smoking hot girlfriend, and Mike Perry is making big moves ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live" Harvey and Charles break down Melania's interactions with Donald at the Republican National Convention ... including what may or may not have been a smooch.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Over on "TMZ on TV" our crew reacts to lotto winner Edwin going public with model Payten Vincent.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

And, on "TMZ Sports" Babcock talks to Mike before his fight with Jake Paul.