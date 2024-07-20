'M*A*S*H' & 'Friday the 13th' Actor Whitney Rydbeck Dead at 79

Whitney Rydbeck -- an actor known for his appearance in a 'Friday the 13th' film and several major sitcoms -- has died ... according to his longtime friend.

The actor passed away early last week according to his friend, director Tommy McLoughlin, who just posted the news a couple days ago ... saying the world lost a truly funny comedian and kind-hearted friend.

The Hollywood Reporter spoke with McCloughlin as well ... who told them he died from prostate cancer complications while in hospice care in Chatsworth, California.

Whitney kicked off his career in the early 1970s making small one-episode appearances on shows like "The Brady Bunch," "Big John, Little John," "M*A*S*H," and "Switch." He continued making major TV appearances in shows like "3rd Rock From the Sun" and "Scrubs" throughout his life.

Horror fans will remember his hilarious turn as Roy in "Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives" a paintballer who fires shots at Jason Voorhees but ultimately gets murdered by the villain.

His other film roles include "1941," "Rocky II," "Oliver and Company" and a role as a silent robot in Woody Allen's "Sleeper" where he put his mime skills to use.

Whitney later made an even bigger impact away from mainstream movies and TV ... starring as crash test dummy Larry in PSAs asking people to wear seat belts.

The commercials proved so consequential, one of Rydbeck's original outfits ended up in The Smithsonian.

More recently, Rydbeck taught drama at Pasadena City College. He's survived by his longtime partner, Claire.

Rydbeck was 79.