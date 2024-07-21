Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Hidden behind this squiggly-browed bro is an American actor and Hollywood hunk known from films like "Top Gun: Maverick". Put your celeb knowledge to the test, and see if you've got what it takes to detangle this mashed-up star!
His nose appears to be a tad twisted in this photo ... quite fitting for his newest movie, which premiered earlier this week. And in reality, he's got a chiseled jawline, and a full moon and rock-hard abs that nearly broke the internet last year!
If there's "Anyone But You" that can figure this out, it's definitely Sydney Sweeney.