Donald Trump Slams Secret Service One Week After Attempted Assassination

Donald Trump is now getting in on all the Secret Service bashing a week after his attempted assassination.

The 2024 Republican presidential nominee and his VP pick J.D. Vance sat down for an interview with Fox News host, Jesse Watters, which will air Monday on the network.

In a teaser clip released Saturday, Trump slammed the Secret Service for not protecting him at the Butler, Pennsylvania rally last weekend.

He told Watters the Secret Service never informed him there was a gunman on a building rooftop before he took the stage.

He also said the Secret Service could have had him wait 5 to 20 minutes until the coast was clear, calling that a mistake.

Trump then took a shot at Secret Service for allowing the shooter to climb up to the rooftop while the crowd was screaming there's a man with a gun way before Donald came out to give his speech.

The criticism didn't stop there ... Vance also questioned the competence of Trump's protection detail, saying someone needs to be held accountable -- either a higher up or a field agent.

As you know, Trump was nearly shot to death by Thomas Matthews Crooks, who fired a bullet that grazed Donald's right ear. Crooks also shot three spectators – one of whom was killed while the others survived. A Secret Service sharpshooter then fatally shot Crooks.

In addition to Crooks acting suspiciously, carrying a range scope through security -- enough to deem him "suspicious" -- we now know he flew a drone over the venue hours before the event to get a handle on the landscape, yet the Secret Service didn't flag or even notice it.