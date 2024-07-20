Donald Trump Wears Small Band-Aid on Ear During Michigan Rally

Donald Trump's clearly recovering quickly ... 'cause his bandages are getting a heck of a lot smaller -- trading in the big white gauze for a tiny skin-colored band-aid.

The leading Republican candidate took the stage for his Grand Rapids, Michigan rally just moments ago ... and, while many expected to see the eye-catching bandage covering his bullet wound, 45 switched it up with just a small band-aid.

The bandage -- which a ton of people at the RNC wore in solidarity with their candidate -- is nowhere to be found ... while the new one blends in well with Trump's skin from a distance.

Trump touched on the shooting once again ... repeating comments he made at the RNC about God watching out for him during the incident that nearly claimed his life.

It's a pretty boilerplate rally for Trump ... who's moving on from last week's attempt on his life at his rally in Butler, PA. 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks skimmed his right ear, killed an attendee and injured two others in the shocking incident.

DJT honored the man who died -- Corey Comperatore -- at the RNC and dove more deeply into the incident on Thursday ... so, it sounds like he's getting back to the campaign at large instead of focusing on the shooting.

Just take the straw poll he performed at the rally Saturday ... asking his supporters if they'd rather see him beat down Joe Biden or Kamala Harris if JB drops out like many believe.