Richard Nixon and John Kennedy's Rare Signed Debate Photo Up For Sale

Long before the catastrophic Biden vs Trump showdown, Richard M. Nixon and John F. Kennedy squared off in the first-ever televised Presidential debate -- and now, you can snag a slice of that historic moment for yourself!

Momentsintime.com is offering an ultra-rare B&W snapshot of Nixon and JFK from the 1960 debate, signed by both legends -- and it’s yours if you drop $54K!

The photo is gold-framed, pristine, and was signed for Oliver Treyz, the then-prez of ABC News.

Treyz died in '98 and the photo stayed in his family until now ... making its debut on the open market for the first time.

The Nixon-Kennedy debate is famously dubbed the first televised debate, but IYDK, the actual first TV debate went down in '56.

Thing is ... Dem candidate Adlai Stevenson and Republican President Dwight Eisenhower sent their surrogates to square off ... so technically, it doesn’t count!

Back to Kennedy vs Nixon -- it's widely believed it was the defining moment of the election. Nixon scoffed at putting makeup on and looked pale and unshaven, while JFK was super photogenic, and it paid off for him in a big way.