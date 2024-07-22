Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kim Kardashian Playing Divorce Lawyer Laura Wasser in 'All's Fair'

Kim Kardashian I'm Playing My Actual Divorce Lawyer!!! ... In New Ryan Murphy Show

Kim Kardashian is truly turning life into art in her latest acting project ... because we've learned she's playing the lawyer who handled 2 of her high-profile divorces.

As we reported, Kim is starring in Ryan Murphy's new Hulu project, "All's Fair." Kim is playing a divorce lawyer at an all-female L.A. law firm.

We knew her character was inspired by famed Disso Queen Laura Wasser, but now we know her character actually IS LW.

In fact, the name of the show -- "All's Fair" -- is the same name as Wasser's podcast which, by the way, Kim appeared on.

FEBRUARY 2020
CHARACTER STUDY
ALL'S FAIR WITH LAURA WASSER

Wasser repped Kim in her divorces from Kris Humphries and Kanye West. She also inked their prenup.

There's real-life drama within the drama ... Halle Berry pulled out of the movie -- she says it was a "scheduling conflict," but Hulu wouldn't comment.

Our sources say Kim's show will profile some of Wasser's famous clients ... and there are many, including Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, Heidi Klum, Ryan Reynolds, Christina Aguilera, Angelina Jolie, Kevin Costner and Maria Shriver ... but the names will be changed.

We made calls to find out if Wasser is getting a producer's credit and/or some serious $cratch, but no word back.

