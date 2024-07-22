Kim Kardashian Playing Divorce Lawyer Laura Wasser in 'All's Fair'

Kim Kardashian is truly turning life into art in her latest acting project ... because we've learned she's playing the lawyer who handled 2 of her high-profile divorces.

As we reported, Kim is starring in Ryan Murphy's new Hulu project, "All's Fair." Kim is playing a divorce lawyer at an all-female L.A. law firm.

We knew her character was inspired by famed Disso Queen Laura Wasser, but now we know her character actually IS LW.

In fact, the name of the show -- "All's Fair" -- is the same name as Wasser's podcast which, by the way, Kim appeared on.

Wasser repped Kim in her divorces from Kris Humphries and Kanye West. She also inked their prenup.

There's real-life drama within the drama ... Halle Berry pulled out of the movie -- she says it was a "scheduling conflict," but Hulu wouldn't comment.

