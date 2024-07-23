'Bachelor' Contestant Anna Redman Says She Got Death Threats Over Auschwitz Post

Former "Bachelor" contestant Anna Redman says the backlash over her controversial post about her planned outfit for an Auschwitz visit included threats against her life.

Anna joined us on the latest episode of "The TMZ Podcast" and we asked her about the mostly negative reaction to her IG story from her visit to the notorious concentration camp.

In case you missed it ... Anna's been catching tons of heat online ever since she shared her clothing itinerary during a family trip to Auschwitz -- a black dress and white sandals -- along with the caption "The best packing 'hack' ... Is somebody going to match my freak?"

Anna was sharing what she was wearing for each of her stops in Poland ... including trips to Kraków and Zakopane, but folks pounced once they saw Auschwitz and she says she understands why, in hindsight.

The blowback was swift and severe, so much so Anna says it cast a dark cloud over what was supposed to be a fun family vacay. Most troubling, she says some folks went so far as to send her death threats, even though she deleted the post and apologized.

Anna says she was told "You should've died" and "hope they kill you when you're there."

In the midst of all the hate, Anna says some folks from the Jewish community applauded her for being proud about her visit, and wearing respectable attire.