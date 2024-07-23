Jon Voight Says Daughter Angelina Jolie Is Influenced By 'Antisemitic People'

Jon Voight's reconciliation with his daughter Angelina Jolie may be short-lived ... 'cause the veteran actor just put her political beliefs on blast on the issue of the Middle East.

In a wide-ranging interview with Variety, JV addressed his and Angie's differing opinions on the Israel-Hamas war ... with Jon slamming AJ as being "influenced by antisemitic people."

He says he believes Angelina has been fed propaganda by the United Nations, where she once served as an ambassador for the UN's refugee agency.

While Jon repeatedly stated he didn't want to fight with his daughter, he accused Angelina of being trapped in a Hollywood bubble and suggested she was "ignorant of what the real stakes are."

He added ... "I think she has been influenced by the U.N. From the beginning, it’s been awful with human rights. They call it human rights, but it’s just anti-Israel bashing."

As for how Angelina feels about her father's public outcry ... Jon noted his daughter doesn't want to discuss politics because of their vastly different views -- which is fair, we suppose.

Granted, this hasn't stopped Jon from speaking out against Angelina on more than one occasion. Remember, in October 2023, Angelina called for a ceasefire in Gaza, comparing the war zone to a mass grave.

Jon hit back at Angelina's stance at the time, accusing her of not understanding that this was "justice for God’s children of the Holy Land."

Jon and Angelina have had a complex relationship for many years. In recent years, the father-daughter duo has become closer after being estranged for a long time ... with Jon even attending a showing of Broadway's 'The Outsiders' -- which Angie produced with the help of her daughter, Vivienne.