Three-Time Grand Slam Champion Andy Murray To Retire After Paris Olympics

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray just announced he's calling it a career after the 2024 Paris Olympics ... saying he's officially retiring from tennis tournaments following the Games.

Murray -- who will be repping Great Britain in a few days -- shared the news on social media on Tuesday ... setting the expiration date on his 19-year career.

Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics

Competing for 🇬🇧 have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get do it one final time! pic.twitter.com/keqnpvSEE1 — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) July 23, 2024 @andy_murray

Murray was most recently forced to withdraw from the singles competition at Wimbledon after his recovery from a spinal cyst procedure took longer than anticipated. He did participate in a doubles match with his brother, Jamie Murray, but the duo was eliminated in the first round.

When healthy, Murray was one of the best players in the world. His record stands at 739-262 ... and he made a combined $64 million in singles and doubles competition.

The world's former No. 1-ranked player broke a 77-year drought for a British men's single player when he won Wimbledon back in 2013 ... and was victorious at the All England Club again in 2016.

Murray is also a two-time gold medalist for Great Britain. His first came in 2012 when he defeated Roger Federer in straight sets. Four years later, he took home his second Olympic gold medal after taking down Juan Marin del Potro in four sets.

David Haggerty -- head of the International Tennis Federation -- praised Murray for his contributions to the game throughout his career.

"Sir Andy Murray has lived and breathed the values of tennis throughout his long career, championing equality and helping to send the message that our sport is for everyone."