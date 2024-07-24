Genie Bouchard Rocks Bikini Bottoms For Tennis Workout In Saint-Tropez

Play video content

The grind doesn't stop for Genie Bouchard -- the tennis star made sure to get in a workout while living it up in beautiful Saint-Tropez ... heading to the courts in just a t-shirt and bikini bottoms!!

The 30-year-old athlete has been documenting her luxurious getaway this week ... which has included some fancy food and drinks, shopping and, of course, some training.

Bouchard has been on nothing short of a hot streak in recent months ... enjoying the single life to the fullest -- and donning her entire closet of two-piece swimsuits in the process.

For her most recent practice session, she sported a white New Balance shirt, a visor and a multicolored suit -- and fans in the Instagram comment section made sure to give their stamps of approval.

As we previously reported, Bouchard -- who recently kickstarted her pickleball career in addition to her original job -- broke up with her longtime boyfriend, Jack Brinkley-Cook, in April ... and hasn't appeared to miss a beat following the split.