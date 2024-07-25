Tyler Perry Calls Out 'Highbrow Negro' For Criticizing His Movies

Play video content 'Baby, This Is Keke Palmer' Podcast

Tyler Perry's not letting anyone tell him which stories matter ... firing off a few shots at "highbrow negroes" ... who think only certain Black stories should be told.

The actor/director chatted with Keke Palmer on her podcast Wednesday about staying true to his authentic voice ... while critics regularly fire off about his modes of storytelling -- specifically, the characters he uses to tell his stories.

TP says he feels God's put him in the place he's at to tell stories ... and, anyone who lets the haters talk them out of that place will wake up in hell.

Perry says he knows he's on the right track because members of his audience regularly stop him on the street and thank him for seeing their story ... even if it's not the one the "highbrow negro" in his audience might want to see.

Tyler points out a huge amount of his audience is disenfranchised, people who don't have the resources of their richer counterparts ... and these snooty fans who don't want him telling stories about maids, beauticians or others in the service industry don't share the same lived experience.

Perry adds, "Don’t discount these people and say their stories don’t matter. Who are you to be able to say which Black story is important, or should be told? Get out of here with that bulls***.”

Perry's embroiled in a critics vs fans debate right now BTW ... his flick "Divorce In The Black" still has a 0% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes -- though the audience score's sitting at 75%, so his fans are riding with him.

