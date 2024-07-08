Tyler Perry Praises 50 Cent Film Career, Says He's Down to Team Up

Play video content TMZ.com

50 Cent's growing TV and film empire is impressing Tyler Perry to no end -- so much so, he tells TMZ Hip Hop he's open to pairing their powerhouse studios for a future project.

Tyler was singing 50's praises when we saw him Monday in NYC ... where we got his reaction to a recent meeting they had at TP studios in Georgia, and from both accounts, things went well enough to blossom future meet-ups.

Tyler told us he couldn't be more proud of the strides 50's made, and tells us he's game for whatever collabs 50 and his team might want to do!

Keep in mind, 50 recently gushed about Tyler, too -- so, there's mutual appreciation going on here, which makes it seem a joint project could happen sooner than later.

Madea facing off against Mary J. Blige's "Monet Tejada" character in the "Power" universe might be a bit much -- but we're sure these 2 titans can think of something.

